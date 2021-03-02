Assetmark Inc. Has $66.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $66,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $87.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,048. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $94.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.