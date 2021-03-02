110,400 Shares in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Bought by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.12% of SOC Telemed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,578,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLMD stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

TLMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

