110,400 Shares in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Bought by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.12% of SOC Telemed at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,578,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TLMD stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.08.
About SOC Telemed
SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.
