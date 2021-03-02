Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.55. 7,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $67.79.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.