Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Decreases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.6% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in The Progressive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 96,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 9.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in The Progressive by 7.4% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 31,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 3.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

The Progressive stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,293. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $255,447.00. Insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.