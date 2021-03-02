accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Hits New 52-Week High at $570.00

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.45) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 146648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 564 ($7.37).

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 457.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.93. The stock has a market cap of £230.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.

About accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

