Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Down 69.0% in February

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the January 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Shares of ANDHF remained flat at $$27.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $32.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

