Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 165.1% from the January 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of ANGPY stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,039. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.4983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.