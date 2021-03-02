Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 168.6% from the January 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Cannabis Sativa news, CFO Brad E. Herr sold 48,463 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,708.92.

OTCMKTS CBDS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 137,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,891. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

