Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 168.6% from the January 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Cannabis Sativa news, CFO Brad E. Herr sold 48,463 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,708.92.

OTCMKTS CBDS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 137,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,891. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

