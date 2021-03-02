Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 77,070 MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MTS Systems by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MTS Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,210,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MTS Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in MTS Systems by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MTS Systems by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTSC. Colliers Securities downgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of MTSC stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $58.40. 733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,469. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.96. MTS Systems Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

