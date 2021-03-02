PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

PRW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total value of $9,634,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at $71,076,090.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total transaction of $6,713,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,767,913 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

Shares of MDB traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.28. 14,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.27. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

