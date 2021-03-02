Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,043,200 Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,043,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,865,000. Pluralsight accounts for about 0.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Pluralsight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Pluralsight by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pluralsight stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. 90,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

PS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Insiders sold a total of 45,019 shares of company stock worth $901,344 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

