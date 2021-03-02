Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Announces Earnings Results

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.60. 5,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,582. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -107.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

