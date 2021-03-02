Clear Investment Research LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Clear Investment Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period.

BATS:NEAR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 597,795 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

