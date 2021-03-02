Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 33,710 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,710 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $47,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

AMAT stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.23. 107,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,463,970. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $124.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

