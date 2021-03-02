Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.37. The company had a trading volume of 997,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,951,521. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $230.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

