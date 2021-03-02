Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDSVF. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

LDSVF stock traded up $50.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8,450.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9,032.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,740.04. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1-year low of $6,428.00 and a 1-year high of $9,880.00.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

