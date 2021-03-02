NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Barclays increased their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 99,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,086. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.