Blockport (BPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31,678.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.41 or 0.00823242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00029620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00062208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00029966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto . Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockport Token Trading

