FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after purchasing an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after buying an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,315,000 after buying an additional 268,502 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,552 shares of company stock worth $8,089,847 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.52.

NYSE:LYB traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,658. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

