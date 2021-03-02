Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,844 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,156,544 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.90.

