RE Advisers Corp Has $89.37 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RE Advisers Corp lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,300 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.2% of RE Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $89,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.82. 234,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,504,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

