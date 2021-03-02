People s United Financial Inc. Sells 6,319 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,153 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $121.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,216. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $215.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

