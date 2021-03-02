Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.86. 4,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,220. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $163.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

