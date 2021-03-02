Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.1% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,581,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $632,613,000 after buying an additional 40,085 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $630,748,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,870,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.85. 9,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $250.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

