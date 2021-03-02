United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,591 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 28.3% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $103,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after buying an additional 376,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $162.25. 68,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average of $164.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

