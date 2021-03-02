iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,388,000 after buying an additional 154,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $125.85. The company had a trading volume of 82,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,191. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

