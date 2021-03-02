Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after buying an additional 213,896 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 883,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,063,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.31. 3,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,692. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.27.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,823 shares of company stock valued at $12,075,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

