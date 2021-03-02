Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Decreased by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.97. 82,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

