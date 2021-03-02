Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,018 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.47. 26,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,892. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

