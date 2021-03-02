Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.47. 577,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,942,293. The company has a market cap of $195.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

