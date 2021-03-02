Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $42.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC remained flat at $$41.53 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,956. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

