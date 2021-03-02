Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Reaches $327.53 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $13.06 million and approximately $130,498.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for $327.53 or 0.00685360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.98 or 0.00491686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00077423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00079919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.37 or 0.00467404 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 39,885 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

