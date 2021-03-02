BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 30,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for about 2.2% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.45. 29,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,631. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

