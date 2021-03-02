Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce $14.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.20 million and the highest is $15.35 million. Veru posted sales of $9.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $59.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.62 million to $63.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $72.70 million, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $75.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VERU shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Veru stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. 53,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,019. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,000 shares of company stock worth $3,905,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.