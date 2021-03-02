Papp L Roy & Associates Trims Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Pegasystems were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 699.4% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,235. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.44 and its 200 day moving average is $129.40.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,696 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

