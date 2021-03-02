Papp L Roy & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises about 1.0% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 191,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,432 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,791. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

