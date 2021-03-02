WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,561 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 1.3% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. 2,074,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,620,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.