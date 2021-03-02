WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 5,849 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 240,274 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of EFR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. 7,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,853. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.