WESCAP Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,494,000 after purchasing an additional 139,743 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8,947.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 128,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,087,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,340,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 116,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,537 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $251.29. 2,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,393. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $131.88 and a 12 month high of $262.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.20.

