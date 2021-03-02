Short Interest in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Grows By 175.6%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 501,800 shares, a growth of 175.6% from the January 28th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HUTMF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,287. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

