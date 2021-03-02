Apollo Currency Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $40.00 million and $1.35 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.23 or 0.00278786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008262 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00075691 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.55 or 0.02342644 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

