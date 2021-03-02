Brokerages Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 217.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,003. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,867 shares of company stock worth $838,279. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

