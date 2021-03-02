PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PEP traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $130.76. 75,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,627. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day moving average is $139.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

