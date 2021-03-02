DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -258.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.
