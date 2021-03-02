DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -258.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

