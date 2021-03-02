Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.70. 33,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -712.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

