Rempart Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. BCE accounts for 0.7% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 63.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.90. 51,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. BCE’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

