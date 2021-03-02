Trellus Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 73,520 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 73,520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Aspen Aerogels comprises 1.0% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 80,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.94. 1,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $643.22 million, a P/E ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

