Trellus Management Company LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,997,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.08. 32,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,534. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $72.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

