Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,897 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.8% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,134,554. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

