Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 243,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,287,000 after buying an additional 265,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Duke Energy by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $101.69.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

